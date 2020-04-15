Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.6% of CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.28.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $58.87. 21,857,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,253,536. The company has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

