Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 2.3% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, FIX raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.28.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.66. The company had a trading volume of 25,598,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,253,536. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.41. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

