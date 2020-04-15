Insider Selling: Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Director Sells C$114,716.09 in Stock

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Director John Assaly sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.90, for a total value of C$114,716.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$352,573.04.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$42.29 on Wednesday. Dollarama Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$34.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.12. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOL shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$53.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.30.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

