Insider Buying: Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) Insider Buys 98,107 Shares of Stock

Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) insider Susan Forrester purchased 98,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$127,539.10 ($90,453.26).

Shares of Viva Leisure stock traded up A$0.17 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting A$1.75 ($1.24). The company had a trading volume of 276,647 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.71. The company has a market cap of $105.26 million and a PE ratio of 30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.27. Viva Leisure Limited has a 1-year low of A$0.66 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of A$3.17 ($2.25).

About Viva Leisure

Viva Leisure Limited operates health clubs with the health and leisure industry in Australia. As of November 12, 2019, it operated 45 health clubs under the Club Lime brand name within the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Mitchell, Australia.

