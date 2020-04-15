Insider Buying: Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) Insider Buys 98,107 Shares of Stock

Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) insider Susan Forrester purchased 98,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$127,539.10 ($90,453.26).
Shares of Viva Leisure stock traded up A$0.17 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting A$1.75 ($1.24). The company had a trading volume of 276,647 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.71. The company has a market cap of $105.26 million and a PE ratio of 30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.27. Viva Leisure Limited has a 1-year low of A$0.66 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of A$3.17 ($2.25).
