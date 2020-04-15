Insider Buying: International Public Partnerships Ltd (LON:INPP) Insider Acquires 22,330 Shares of Stock

International Public Partnerships Ltd (LON:INPP) insider Michael Gerrard acquired 22,330 shares of International Public Partnerships stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £156.62 ($206.02) per share, for a total transaction of £3,497,324.60 ($4,600,532.23).

INPP traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 155.80 ($2.05). The company had a trading volume of 4,196,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.95. International Public Partnerships Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 171.80 ($2.26). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 154.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 159.21. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.59 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.28%. International Public Partnerships’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

