Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Acquires 15 Shares of Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite bought 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 802 ($10.55) per share, for a total transaction of £120.30 ($158.25).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Roy Twite bought 14 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 903 ($11.88) per share, for a total transaction of £126.42 ($166.30).

On Tuesday, February 11th, Roy Twite bought 12 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,115 ($14.67) per share, for a total transaction of £133.80 ($176.01).

Shares of IMI traded down GBX 40.50 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 766.50 ($10.08). The company had a trading volume of 710,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,118. IMI plc has a 52-week low of GBX 619.80 ($8.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 837.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,032.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 26.20 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.90. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMI shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,340 ($17.63) to GBX 1,110 ($14.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 955 ($12.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,038.93 ($13.67).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

