Insider Buying: Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) insider John McBain acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.50 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of A$75,000.00 ($53,191.49).

CNI traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching A$1.70 ($1.20). The company had a trading volume of 2,828,463 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.73 million and a PE ratio of 33.24. Centuria Capital Group has a 1 year low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of A$2.76 ($1.96). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.19.

Centuria Capital Group Company Profile

Centuria Capital Group, a property funds manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Investment Bonds Management, and Co-Investments segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds. The Investment Bonds Management segment manages benefit funds, which include a range of financial products, such as single and multi-premium investments.

