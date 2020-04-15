Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Gap Up to $11.36

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.89, but opened at $11.36. Inseego shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 3,886,908 shares traded.

INSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inseego from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Inseego from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

Get Inseego alerts:

The company has a market cap of $908.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inseego Corp will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 86,996 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Inseego by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.