Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INSG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inseego from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. National Securities raised shares of Inseego from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.25 price objective on shares of Inseego in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Inseego from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.71.

INSG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.88. 4,177,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,939. Inseego has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $908.35 million, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inseego by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inseego by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 16,897 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 3,006.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 495,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 173,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 54,214 shares during the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

