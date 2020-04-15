InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Trading Down 18.2%

InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:IPO) shares traded down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 141,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 111,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPO. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital decreased their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$18.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil Corp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

