Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.56% from the company’s previous close.

INO has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. 561,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,402,332. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 259.07% and a negative net margin of 2,901.99%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $38,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 828,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 17,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

