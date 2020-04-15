Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$6.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.35. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$3.39 and a 52-week high of C$11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.89.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.