Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Innoviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of INVA traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,829. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 80.29, a current ratio of 80.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 60.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innoviva news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 7,717,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $22,149,687.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVA. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 273,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 183,248 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 307,423 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth $3,271,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

