Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Insider Robert Morrison Acquires 30,000 Shares

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) insider Robert Morrison acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.25 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,500.00 ($69,148.94).

Shares of ASX:INA traded up A$0.27 ($0.19) during trading on Wednesday, reaching A$3.33 ($2.36). The stock had a trading volume of 2,150,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,026. Ingenia Communities Group has a 52 week low of A$2.67 ($1.89) and a 52 week high of A$5.28 ($3.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $901.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$4.38.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.056 dividend. This is an increase from Ingenia Communities Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ingenia Communities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 300 entity with a market capitalisation of over $650 million and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'.

