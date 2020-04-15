Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $24.23. 353,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $63.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.72 per share, for a total transaction of $268,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. White sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,098.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $732,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,139,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $19,183,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after buying an additional 162,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after buying an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,175,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

