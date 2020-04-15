Incent Trading 13% Lower Over Last 7 Days (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Incent has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $8,969.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Incent has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Incent token can now be bought for about $0.0745 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014840 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.13 or 0.02762965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00222445 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, Livecoin, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.