Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Imperial Oil from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. CSFB cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.00.

IMO traded down C$1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.37. 2,027,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.37.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

