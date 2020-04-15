Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Imperial Oil from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. CSFB cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.00.
IMO traded down C$1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.37. 2,027,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.37.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
