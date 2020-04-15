Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading 1.7% Higher

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $17.45, approximately 6,157 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 152,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

IMVT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.13.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,491,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,851,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $15,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

