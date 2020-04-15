Immunoprecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.83

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (CVE:IPA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 249891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company has a market cap of $55.39 million and a P/E ratio of -6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.60.

Immunoprecise Antibodies Company Profile (CVE:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides human antibody development, hybridoma development, genetic immunization, rabbit monoclonal antibody development, recombinant protein expression and production, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, antibody purification, polyclonal development, and peptide production services.

