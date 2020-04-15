Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) PT Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IMMU. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “positive” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

NASDAQ:IMMU traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.04. 943,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,644. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.34. Immunomedics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Immunomedics by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Immunomedics by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

