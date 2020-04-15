iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Stock Price Down 14.3%

iMetal Resources Inc (CVE:IMR) fell 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 138,833 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 438,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07.

iMetal Resources Company Profile (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal resources. It owns the Gowganda West Project covering an area of 105 squares kilometers situated in Ontario; various claims in the Temagami North Property situated in north-eastern Ontario; Carheil property that covers an area of approximately 5,400 acres located in Quebec.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.