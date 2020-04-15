Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $310.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $339.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ILMN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

ILMN stock traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.38. The company had a trading volume of 52,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,286. Illumina has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $380.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.31.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $897,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,535,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,163 shares of company stock worth $2,625,323. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

