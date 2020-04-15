Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 1.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

NYSE ITW traded down $4.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.79. The stock had a trading volume of 44,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.52.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

