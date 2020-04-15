ILCoin Reaches Market Cap of $14.23 Million (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, ILCoin has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. ILCoin has a total market cap of $14.23 million and $117,994.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ILCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005479 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000185 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002298 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,386,381,407 coins and its circulating supply is 432,684,987 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, IDAX, FreiExchange, Graviex, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

