Iconic Price Tops $0.0027 (ICON)

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Iconic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iconic has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Iconic has a market capitalization of $1,593.07 and approximately $1.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004964 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Iconic Coin Profile

ICON is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official website is iconicproject.com . Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN

Buying and Selling Iconic

Iconic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

