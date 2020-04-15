IBM (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Cut to $125.00

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IBM from $155.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

NYSE IBM opened at $123.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IBM will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IBM news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total transaction of $177,213.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,311.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IBM by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in IBM by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IBM by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IBM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IBM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,945,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

