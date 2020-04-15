IBM (NYSE:IBM) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Nomura cut their target price on IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Get IBM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $5.59 on Tuesday, reaching $118.32. 311,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,650,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. IBM has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.87 and a 200-day moving average of $133.37.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 62.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IBM will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IBM news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $164,946.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,647.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in IBM by 6.2% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 71,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in IBM by 6.5% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 35.5% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 11,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 5.3% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.