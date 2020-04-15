IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IBKC. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on IBERIABANK from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered IBERIABANK from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded IBERIABANK from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.20.

NASDAQ IBKC traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $35.37. 27,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $66.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. IBERIABANK has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in IBERIABANK by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,658,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,865,000 after acquiring an additional 125,504 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 814,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,913,000 after buying an additional 178,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,995,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,861,000 after buying an additional 74,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,816,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

