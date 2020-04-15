Hydro Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,224.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, Bgogo and Bancor Network. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $999,301.41 and $10,224.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00055036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.35 or 0.04334279 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00067225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00038030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014796 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005476 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008844 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, Ethfinex, HADAX, Bgogo and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

