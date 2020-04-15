Hunting plc (LON:HTG) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hunting stock opened at GBX 176.10 ($2.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $292.90 million and a PE ratio of 7.49. Hunting has a one year low of GBX 148.90 ($1.96) and a one year high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 221.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 345.99.

In other news, insider Carol Chesney bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 304 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £12,160 ($15,995.79). Also, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 58,527 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 314 ($4.13), for a total value of £183,774.78 ($241,745.30).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hunting from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays downgraded Hunting to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Hunting from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Hunting from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 580 ($7.63) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hunting from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 338.50 ($4.45).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

