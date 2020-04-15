HTC Purenergy (CVE:HTC) Stock Price Down 23.5%

HTC Purenergy Inc (CVE:HTC)’s share price traded down 23.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 131,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 78,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66.

HTC Purenergy Company Profile (CVE:HTC)

HTC Purenergy Inc develops, aggregates, and commercializes proprietary technologies relating to CO2 capture and CO2 solvent recovery in Canada. The company operates through two segments, HTC CO2 Systems and Maxx. It offers energy products and services for oil field drilling, completion, and production; operates custom fabrication, CNC, and conventional machine shops, as well as overhead, mobile crane, fertilizer/material handling, and paint shops; and manufactures, sells, and distributes products relating to oil and gas equipment supply and services.

