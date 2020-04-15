Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.34

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 1773635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Separately, Cowen cut Howmet Aerospace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

