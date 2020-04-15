Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.34

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 1773635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.
Separately, Cowen cut Howmet Aerospace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.
The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.
About Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.
