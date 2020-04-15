Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) PT Raised to $60.00

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HHC. BWS Financial decreased their target price on Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Shares of HHC stock opened at $56.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.32. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $135.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $284.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.45 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Layne purchased 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,459.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,030.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg Fitchitt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,471 shares in the company, valued at $315,267.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,830 shares of company stock worth $659,766. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.