Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HBMD. BidaskClub cut Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens began coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Howard Bancorp from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Howard Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Howard Bancorp stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,193. The stock has a market cap of $211.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.70. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Priam Capital Fund I, Lp sold 23,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $419,602.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,885,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,213,999.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,783 shares of company stock valued at $33,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Howard Bancorp by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,080,000. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

