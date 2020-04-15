Host Hotels and Resorts Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,016 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the average daily volume of 1,912 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HST. Barclays reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. 1,909,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,170,844. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.35. Host Hotels and Resorts has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $19.99.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.