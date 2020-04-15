Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the period. Hormel Foods accounts for about 1.6% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $1,154,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 132,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,218,000 after purchasing an additional 410,613 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 300,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

In related news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $566,202.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,996.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

