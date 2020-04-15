Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,912. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $502.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, Director Dennis Kuhn sold 4,575 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $72,605.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,278.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 788.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 35,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

