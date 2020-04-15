Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. Hooker Furniture has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

HOFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Hooker Furniture from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

