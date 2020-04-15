Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.1% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 437,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Langenberg & Company raised Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,352,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

