Honest (HNST) Price Hits $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Honest has a market cap of $323,868.26 and approximately $6,286.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. In the last week, Honest has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014847 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.03 or 0.02762054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00221982 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00053246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

