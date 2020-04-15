Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 37.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.79. 4,415,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,528,771. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.59.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.04.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

