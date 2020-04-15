Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HOMB. BidaskClub lowered Home Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Home Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.20.

HOMB stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.91. 39,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,909. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. Home Bancshares has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Home Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Home Bancshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Bancshares news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tracy French acquired 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.