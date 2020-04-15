Home Bancshares (HOMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Home Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Home Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tracy French acquired 2,450 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

