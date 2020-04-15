HollyWoodCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.00 (HWC)

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded up 33.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. HollyWoodCoin has a total market capitalization of $2,178.94 and approximately $8.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HollyWoodCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, HollyWoodCoin has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000288 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin Coin Profile

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 42,892,944 coins and its circulating supply is 23,537,666 coins. HollyWoodCoin’s official website is hollywoodcoin.us . HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin

HollyWoodCoin Coin Trading

HollyWoodCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyWoodCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HollyWoodCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

