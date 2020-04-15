Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 26,569 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 26,569 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.94 on Tuesday, hitting $106.44. 17,054,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,342,848. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.45 and its 200 day moving average is $131.64. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $191.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.91.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

