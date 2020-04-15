HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HMSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded HMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

Shares of HMS stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. HMS has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). HMS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in HMS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in HMS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in HMS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in HMS by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in HMS by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

