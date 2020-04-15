Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hitachi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Hitachi stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.60. The stock had a trading volume of 91,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Hitachi has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

