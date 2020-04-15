Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its price target dropped by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Hexo from C$2.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Hexo from C$2.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hexo from C$3.80 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cormark downgraded shares of Hexo from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Hexo from C$2.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.73.

HEXO stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.72. 7,143,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98. Hexo has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$11.29.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

