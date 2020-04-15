Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its price target dropped by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Hexo from C$2.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Hexo from C$2.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hexo from C$3.80 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cormark downgraded shares of Hexo from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Hexo from C$2.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.73.

HEXO stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.72. 7,143,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98. Hexo has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$11.29.

Hexo Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

