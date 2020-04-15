Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HXL. ValuEngine cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

NYSE:HXL opened at $30.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.78. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,962,000 after buying an additional 381,251 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

