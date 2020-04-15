Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Receives $12.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTZ shares. Consumer Edge cut shares of Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Northcoast Research cut Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Hertz Global from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Hertz Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,285,121 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $10,011,092.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 6,387,918 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $44,651,546.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hertz Global by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,657,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,678,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,248,000 after acquiring an additional 566,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hertz Global by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,953,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,268,000 after purchasing an additional 518,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 618,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 321,996 shares in the last quarter.

HTZ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 367,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,823. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.59. Hertz Global has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hertz Global will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

